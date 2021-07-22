EPL stars will have to be jabbed under new government plans

Premier League players and staff face compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 as part of a Government plan to keep sport going if there is a winter lockdown.

The Government announced earlier this week that fans would require a Covid pass showing their vaccination status to attend matches from October 1.

Now Sportsmail has learned that this guidance will also apply to players and other match-day personnel. Testing twice a week and Covid-secure red zones at stadiums and training grounds have kept the Premier League going almost without interruption since its resumption after the first lockdown in June 2020.

But under the Government’s new guidance, negative tests will no longer be enough for players. Top-flight clubs were anxious to avoid being seen to jump the queue for vaccinations, but many now face a race against time to ensure their players receive two jabs within the stipulated eight-week window.

That is a particular concern for those who have stars on holiday after being involved in the European Championship.

The Premier League are supportive of Covid passes as they believe the measure could help them operate stadiums at full capacity next season and they are planning to bring them in next month.

However, not all the players are so enthusiastic, with youngsters at numerous clubs understood to have reservations about being jabbed.

Vaccination has previously been left to individuals, but the clubs may soon have to follow the lead of other sports by taking control, as the ECB have by ensuring all England’s Test players will be fully protected before next month’s series against India.

Sportsmail has been told that only two of the 20 Premier League clubs have so far succeeded in vaccinating all of their staff.