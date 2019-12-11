<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Premier League campaigners Arsenal are immediately entering talks with Carlo Ancelotti after his sacking by Napoli.

Napoli qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League following a 4-0 win over Genk.

But Ancelotti, 60, was sacked after falling out with Napoli’s controversial president Aurelio Di Laurentiis.

The Sun says Arsenal are eager to speak with the experienced Italian about the possibility of taking over at the Emirates.

The Gunners’ four-man recruitment team have started whittling down a hit-list of more than 12 managerial candidates to succeed Unai Emery.

It is understood that they have already held informal talks with Valencia coach Marcelino, former Porto boss Vitor Pereira and Bordeaux’s Paulo Sousa.

None of those are expected to make the final cut but Ancelotti is regarded as a serious contender after winning the double with Chelsea in 2010 and the Champions League with Real Madrid four years later.

The laid-back Italian speaks good English and ticks all the right boxes for Arsenal.