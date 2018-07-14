Enzo Zidane has signed for Rayo Majadahonda on loan from Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old midfielder is the son of former Blancos head coach Zinedine Zidane, who left the club following their third successive Champions League crown in May.

Enzo joined Real Madrid’s youth academy in 2004 at the age of 9 and trained with the first team as early as 2011, though has yet to make his debut for the club in La Liga, though he has featured in the Copa del Rey.

Instead, he has featured regularly for both the ‘C’ and ‘B’ teams, while he has previously spent temporary periods away from the club at both Alaves and Lausanne.

A statement on Majadahonda’s website reads: “After several weeks of contact, and despite having several offers elsewhere in Spain and also abroad, Enzo Zidane has committed his belief to the project that is being built at CF Rayo Majadahonda for the club’s first season in professional football. It is an indication of what the club is aiming to achieve for the future and the sporting plans that have been developed for several years.

“All parties have made a great effort to reach an agreement of a loan for one year, although the intervention of the first-team coach Antonio Iriondo has been decisive in convincing the player of the importance he can have in the team and the professional growth that he can achieve this season in the league.”

Majadahonda, who are based a little outside the Spanish capital, have risen to the ranks of Segunda A for the first time in their history and will play at Wanda Metropolitano this season, after an agreement was reached with Atletico Madrid due to work being done on in their own stadium.

The France Under-19 international has big boots to fill, as his father is one of the most iconic figures in the modern era of the game at the Bernabeu. As a coach, he led Madrid to three successive Champions League crowns in only two-and-a-half years in charge, while as a player his goal in the 2001-02 Champions League final, in which Real won 2-1 against Bayer Leverkusen, stands as one of the outstanding efforts ever in the competition.