Enzo Zidane, the son of Real Madrid legend Zinedine, admits his surname has brought added challenges in his footballing career, but he is prepared to embrace those ahead of starting the season with Ray Majadahonda.

The 23-year-old has grown up in the shadow of his father, who won the 2002 Champions League with Los Blancos as a player then in May completed a remarkable hat-trick of European Cups as a coach thanks to a 3-1 victory over Liverpool before resigning.

Enzo has not enjoyed such a stellar career to date and has been loaned out to the Segunda Division minnows ahead of the new season from Laussane-Sport, where he moved last summer after a brief spell at Alaves and 13 years at Santiago Bernabeu, where he played as high as the ‘B’ team.

He admits it’s not easy being compared to his father but says that critics would have found reason to demean him for some other reason.

“I’ve had it since I was little, and it’s always going to be that way. It’s not going to change, but I try to remove myself from it and focus on being the best possible Enzo,” he told Marca.

“People compare you, criticise you, want more from you, and say you are there because you are somebody’s son.

“Others will be criticised for other things, but I try not to think about it. The most important thing is that my family are proud of me. I just think about growing up as Enzo and nothing else.”

He explained his reasons for leaving Madrid for Switzerland last summer.

“I was 22 years old; after going through the academy and learning from the first team, my goal was to try other things and grow as a footballer,” he continued.

“Madrid are the best team in the world and it is very difficult to find a space there, but the life of a player is like that.

“I wanted to leave to experience good moments elsewhere and have the same dream.”

Enzo’s brothers, Luca, Theo and Elyaz all remain on Real Madrid’s books at different levels, with Luca having played one La Liga fixture.