Enyimba’s Valentine Ozornwafor is on the verge of signing for Galatasaray of Turkey, a top source has said.

Ozornwafor is only in his first season in the topflight with the People’s Elephant but his composure and reading of the game has turned him to beautiful bride of foreign clubs including the Turkish giants who have backed up their interest with opening discussions with Enyimba.

The centre back has only played two league matches for Enyimba since he joined the People’s Elephant three seasons ago after he was spotted in Port Harcourt.

It was his invitation to the Flying Eagles by the head coach, Paul Aigbogun that ensured the hidden talent in him became visible and his impressive display at the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations where he was picked in the CAF Best XI further enhanced his profile.

On the Flying Eagles return from Niamey, Niger Republic, Ozornwafor and his teammate in the Under 20 national team and at Enyimba, Ikouwem Udotin received invitation to the Super Eagles preparatory to the AFCON qualifier against Seychelles and the international friendly game against Egypt.

After the insipid performance of the Under 23 national team againstLibya which they lost the first leg 2-0 in Tunisia the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr included Ozornwafor in the players called on to rescue the Olympic Games and the result was a 4-0 demolition of the Libyans in Asaba.

A source in the camp of the People’s Elephant revealed to newsmen that the defender is Galatasaray bound but that the People’s Elephant has warned the Turkish side that if they do not act on time and another club show serious interest in Ozornwafor they may be forced to sell him.

Ozornwafor is presently in Germany with the Flying Eagles ahead of the preparations for the FIFA U20 World Cup.