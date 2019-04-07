<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Enyimba coach Usman Abd’Allah is keen to seal a qualification spot for his team in the Nigeria Professional Football League playoffs as quickly as possible.

The top three teams in Pool A and B are to play a super six playoff tourney to determine the champion in this season’s abridged league format and for Abd’Allah, Enyimba’s qualification is non-negotiable.

Having gone seven games without a defeat, the People’s Elephant could be climbing to the top of group A this weekend with a win at home against Bendel Insurance provided current leaders MFM do not get a result from their trip to Kwara United.

While Abd’Allah, admits that being on top of the standings would be a worthy reward for the efforts of his team, he was quick to state that picking a ticket to the playoffs is the ultimate goal

“Going to the top of the table will motivate the team and will show the good work that the players are doing. But as I’ve said, the most important thing is to qualify for the playoffs. At this moment, finishing as the top is a morale booster, but is secondary.

“The most important thing is to get to the playoffs and getting to the top also will confirm us because we don’t want to take anything for granted at the end of the last two matches, struggling to confirm by all means. We just want to confirm our position in the playoffs as soon as possible.

“It is Bendel Insurance now so one at a time. We are taking it very seriously because we need these six points here to stabilise our position so we are ready for them and really working hard for this match.” Abd’Allah told the club media

Enyimba are currently second in group A with 20 points from 13 matches.