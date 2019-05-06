<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba coach Usman Abd’Allah is still excited about Sunday’s Oriental Derby against Enugu Rangers in which his team emerged with a 3-1 victory.

Centreback Ifeanyi Anaemena got two goals for the hosts and Beninese midfielder, Jean-Marie Guera, tapped in a third to reduce Godwin Aguda’s incredible second-half goal to a mere consolatory effort. The People’s Elephant claimed bragging rights and vital points against their Eastern rivals in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 17 fixture.

In the post-match interview, Abd’Allah reflected on the derby.

“We came out searching for the three points (and) we got it with a lot of goals, but it’s not the goals that matter to me,” Abd’Allah said.

“It’s the three points. We got the points and now we are going up, trying to confirm our qualification (for the playoffs)

“And I’m happy with the performances of the boys. They played very well. It was an explosive game. There are lots of things behind this game, a lot of history behind it so it’s a match of pride. It’s always that way.

‘The satisfaction is beyond beating Rangers. It’s about the overall performance of the team. Even though I think we have some work to do in the defense. We’ll keep on working until we achieve what we want.”

The People’s Elephant are now four points clear of fourth-placed Lobi Stars.