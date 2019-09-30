<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two-time African champions Enyimba have been eliminated from Caf Champions League following their 1-0 loss to Al-Hilal in Omdurman on Sunday.

The Nigerian champions went into the game knowing that only a victory or a score draw will guarantee them a place in the lucrative group stage, haven draws the first leg 0-0 at home two weeks ago.

Enyimba’s Coach Usman Abdallah adopted a defensive strategy for the game, as they hope to avoid going behind, but the game plan left them with little or nothing to offer going forward.

Enyimba’s goalkeeper Olufemi Thomas was in good form on the night, denying the home side several times, to make sure the first half ended goalless.

However, Al Hilal settled quickly into the second half and scored the only goal of the game with just three minutes into the second forty-five minutes, to ensure that the two-time winners will play no further part in this season’s Champions League.

Enyimba responded by putting many-body forward in search of the all-important leveller, but Sudanese side held on till the final whistle to progress 1-0 on aggregate.

While Al-Hilal matched on into the group stage, Enyimba dropped down to the Caf Confederation Cup.