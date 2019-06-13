<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba wins record eighth Nigeria Professional Football League title following a 3-0 win against Akwa United in their Championship play-offs fixture at the Agege Stadium as runners-up Kano Pillars will represent Nigeria in the 2020 CAF Champions League.

Enugu Rangers will feature in the CAF Confederation Cup after they placed third following their 4-2 win over FC Ifeanyi Ubah at the same venue.

Enyimba topped the standings with 12 points from five matches after Reuben Bala gave The People’s Elephant the lead two minutes before the break but Stanley Dimgba netted the second goal of the game on the hour mark.

Abdulrahman Bashir made the scoreline more emphatic when he scored Enyimba’s third goal with a stunning effort from outside the box a minute one minute from time.

Kano Pillars were second on 11 points after they beat Lobi Stars 1-0 after Ifeanyi Nweke makes no error from the spot to scored by sending goalkeeper Charles Tambe in the wrong direction in the 73 minutes.

However, Enugu Rangers placed third on eight points after goals from Chiamaka Madu, Christian Madu, Godwin Aguda and own goal from Jimoh Gbadamosi.

The Flying Antelopes reached the group stage of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup but the winners of the Aiteo Cup will be the second Nigerian club to feature in the African second-tier competition.