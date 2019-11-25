<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba Striker Victor Mbaoma was the hero as Enyimba thrashed newly promoted side Adamawa United at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba on Sunday.

The game ended 2-0 in favor of the defending Champions who remain invincible at home this season.

The People’s Elephants were wasteful on the evening and winger Reuben Bala was the culprits as he squandered at least three good scoring opportunities.

Two chances in quick successions also fell to Reuben Bala and Cyril Olisema, Former Lobi Stars man Olisema hit an effort wide on 8 minutes, before Bala himself hit a chance wide on the quarter hour mark after Stanley Dimgba’s corner fell to him.

However Mbaoma’s two quick goals in the 20th and 26th minute goals were enough to earn the champions all three points.

Mbaoma was however denied what would have been a memorable hattrick fifteen minutes from time when his brilliant header was matched by an equally top drawer save by Pwadadi but his first half goals were enough to secure full marks for his side.

The second half didn’t produced goals as both teams failed to create further chances.

Up next for Enyimba is a trip to North Africa where they will face Moroccan side Hassania Agadir in their first group game in the CAF Confederation Cup next Sunday.