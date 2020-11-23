Former Enyimba boss FC Usman Abdallah has tipped the Aba based club to scale through her CAF champions league preliminary round opponents Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso easily.





Abdallah speaking in a chat said the Burkina Faso side were newbies on the continent last year and were Knocked out by Enyimba and believes facing Enyimba again this year won’t be much of a problem because they are still largely inexperienced and feels Enyimba are overwhelming favourites to progress even among the other NPFL sides on the continent.