Enyimba extended their unbeaten run in the Nigeria Professional Football League to 12 games following a comfortable 3-1 win against oriental rivals Rangers at the Enyimba International Stadium on Sunday.

Ifeanyi Anaemena gave Enyimba the lead in the 15th minute, while Jean-Marie Guera doubled the advantage three minutes later.

Godwin Aguda reduced the deficit for Rangers four minutes after the break but Anaemena got Enyimba’s third and his second goal of the game on the hour mark.

Rangers have now lost their last three league games.

At the Agege Stadium, Lagos, MFM edged out Rivers United 1-0 with reliable forward Chijoke Akuneto scoring the winning goal on five minutes.

Champions Lobi Stars were held to a 0-0 draw by Kwara United at the Kwara Sports Stadium, Ilorin.

Sunshine Stars defeated hard fighting Wikki Tourists 2-1 at the Akure Sports Stadium.

Franklin Sasere put the Owena Waves in front in the 14th minute with Anthony Omaka doubling the lead in the 28th minute.

Abba Umar equalized for Wikki Tourists on the stroke of half time but they were unable to find the equalizing goal.

Hosts Katsina United defeated Remo Stars 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Tasiu Lawal converted two spot kicks for the home team in the game, while Chinedu Ajanah scored the other.

Victor Chidume and Gbolahan Mustapha were on target for Remo Stars.

In Group B, Akwa United rallied back from a goal down to Nasarawa United 2-1 at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo.

Thomas Adesina caused panic among the home fans when he gave the visitors the lead in the 14th minute.

Mfon Udoh and Etboy Akpan however scored in the 40th and 47th minutes respectively to hand Akwa United maximum points in the game.

Ibrahim Alhassan scored in the 20th minute as Kano Pillars secured a slim 1-0 win against Plateau United at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Heartland enjoyed a comfortable evening following a 2-0 win against Yobe Desert Stars at the Okigwe Township Stadium.

Okon Otop and Robert Sunday’s own goal handed the Naze Millionaires all three points in the game.

At the Pantami Stadium, Gombe United defeated Abia Warriors 1-0 with Yusuf Abdulazeez netting the decisive goal 17 minutes from time.