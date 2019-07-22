<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria champions, Enyimba International will begin their chase of a possible third CAF Champions League title on August 10, when they welcome Rahimo of Burkina Faso in the first leg of the First Round of the competition.

The first leg fixture is billed for the Enyimba Stadium, Aba.

It will be Enyimba’s 10th shot at the championship in which they won two titles, back to back, in 2003 and 2004.

Nigeria’s second representatives, Kano Pillars, will travel to Ghana for a date with Ashanti Kotoko.

The draw for the 2019/2020 championship was conducted in Cairo, Egypt.

The winner between Enyimba and Rahimo, over two legs, will face the winner of the fixture involving All Hilal of Sudan and Rayon Sports of Rwanda on September 13/14, 2019.

Similarly, if Kano Pillars prevail against their Ghanaian opponent, Ashanti Kotoko, they will tackle the winner between Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia and Hafia of Guinea in the Second Round.

The Second Round winners will move straight to the group phase of the competition.

Enyimba got their preparation for the coming season underway by mutually agreeing on a one season contract extension with their coach, Usman Abd’Allah.

Abd’Allah guided the People’s Elephant to a successful NPFL success last month – their 8th title win which has seen FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, sending them a congratulatory message through the NFF.