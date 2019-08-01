<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba have suspended the duo of Stephen Chukwude and Ernest Governor for gross misconduct.

The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions also declared that the two players will not be paid their salaries all through the period they are under suspension.

“Enyimba Football Club have handed indefinite suspensions to defender Ernest Governor and forward Stephen Chukwude for gross misconduct. The suspensions take effect immediately and will be without pay, ” reads a Tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

Chukwude has been with Enyimba since 2015 and only extended his contract last season till 2020.

Governor linked up with the Aba giants from ABS of Ilorin in the 2017/2018 season.

Enyimba are currently preparing for their CAF Champions League First Round, first leg clash against Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso.

The first leg will be played in Burkina Faso from August 9 to11, before the People’s Elephant return home for the reverse fixture two weeks later.