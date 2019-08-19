<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba striker Abdulrahman Bashir has fully recovered from the knee injury which ruled him out of the Caf Champions League first leg preliminary round tie away to Rahimo.

Club officials confirmed to newsmen that the lethal striker is back to his usual best and he is available for selection for this weekend’s second leg tie in Aba.

Bashir sustained a knee injury and only returned to training a few days before the build-up to the first leg tie against Rahimo of Burkina Faso.

He was subsequently dropped from the list of 20 players to feature in the tie in Ouagadougou, which Enyimba lost 1-0.

“Bashir is back now and ready for the Rahimo clash, he has been doing well and scoring goals in our friendly games and that is good news for us,” a People’s Elephant official told newsmen.

Bashir was in action on Sunday, when Enyimba intensified their preparations for the must-win tie against Rahimo with a 1-0 victory over Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Delta Force in a friendly tie played in Aba.

Austin Oladapo’s well-taken free-kick in the 69th minute gave coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men another morale-boosting win, the third in as many games.

The two-time African champions had earlier beaten Diamond Stars of Calabar and Willbros of Port Harcourt, 4-0 and 5-3 respectively, before the narrow victory Delta Force.