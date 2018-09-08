Enyimba skipper Mfon Udoh and striker Sunday Adetunji as well as Lobi Stars Ebube Duru and Olamilekan Adeleye from FC Ifeanyiubah have been listed by the Super Eagles for Tuesday’s friendly against Liberia in Monrovia.

NPFL all-time top scorer with 23 goals, Mfon Udoh appears to have rediscovered to his form as Enyimba stay in contention for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Adetunji has also caught the eye on loan at Enyimba after he returned from a long-term injury.

Leftback Ebube shone when an Eagles ‘B’ team took on Atletico Madrid in Uyo before the World Cup, while Adeleye is widely regarded as the best central defender in the NPFL.

The players are expected to join up with the Eagles squad in Lagos Monday on their return from an AFCON qualifier in Seychelles.