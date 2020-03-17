<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba defender Ifeanyi Anaemena has returned to action over the weekend after spending some weeks on the sideline.

The Super Eagles defender has spent the last few weeks on the treatment table and missed the both leg team’s CAF Confederation Cup defeat to Horoya FC of Guinea in the process.

The tough tackling defender however made his long awaiting return to the People’s Elephants starting line up in Sunday’s league success over Sunshine Stars of Akure.





Anaemena marked his return with a superb display as he helped the team to an impressive cleen sheet against free scoring Owena Whales.

Enyimba won the game 3-0 with Martins Usule, Stanley Dimgba and Dare Olatunji all find the back of the next for the People’s Elephants.

Fatai Osho and his technical crew will be hoping the tough tackling defender avoid more injuries and in order to available for the crucial part of the the season.

Defending Champions Enyimba are ninth on the Nigeria professional football league table but still have four games in hand.