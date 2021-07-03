Enyimba star: Home-based Super Eagles out to prove doubters wrong

Enyimba International of Aba forward Anayo Iwuala says the home-based Super Eagles are out to prove themselves against Mexico.

The NPFL stars will lock horns with the El Tri of Mexico in Los Angeles later today as part of their preparation for the forthcoming CHAN.

In addition to the match, fans also stated that the match is a perfect opportunity for the home-based to show Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr that they are good enough for a place in the main squad.

In a chat with ESPN, Anayo Iwuala agreed with the fans said that the game is a chance for the local players to reverse that perception and earn the respect of not just their coach, but the doubters.

Iwuala said: “This is a match for us the local players to prove ourselves, to try and prove a point and change the mentality of Nigerians and maybe the coach by making them understand that we have good talents playing in the Nigerian league.

“Whether it will change the mind of the coach or not, we don’t really know but we just have to go out there and show up.” He told ESPN.