



Enyimba have reportedly set a €1m asking price for Anayo Iwuala following interests in the winger from foreign clubs.

The Nigeria international has been sensational this season with impressive displays in the Nigeria Professional Football League and CAF Confederation Cup.

The former KADA City player impressed on his Super Eagles debut against the Squirrels of Benin last month.





He was also handed a cameo appearance in the following game against the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Iwuala also delivered a sumptuous assist in Enyimba’s 2-1 home win against Tunisian ES Setif on Sunday.

Not less than five European clubs are currently interested in the former Delta Force player.