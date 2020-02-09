<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Fatai Osho must be a happy man, with his side recording back to back wins in the league for for the first time since his appointment as Caretaker Manager of Enyimba FC.

Osho recorded his first home win in the league and in teh sweetest way possible as the 8-time league champions dispatched city Rivals Abia Warriors 2-1 on Sunday.

A keenly contested game between the two, Enyimba took the lead through in-form Attacking Midfielder Austin Oladapo in additional time of the first-half.

Once again the Aba Elephants looked dangerous and poised; playing at a level close to their imperious best.

Five places behind the less fancied neighbours, Enyimba have endure a torturous season, languishing just above the relegation waters – although they have five games in hand.





However, that sloppiness they’ve shown at the back this season though was exploited and exposed yet again.

They’ve only kept two clean sheets in the league this season and had shipped in sixteen goals in 13 games before Sunday’s fixture.

Just before the hour mark, they were punished by Okon Otop, who brought he visitors level and drove the game on a path of a nervy conclusion.

But it was the hosts who would have the last laugh and Stanley Dimgba was the deliverer.

His goal came 18 minutes after the leveler and 14 minutes before the final whistle.

Enyimba then had to put up a defensive masterclass to keep the scoreline showing the advantage and the potential three points safe.

The Final whistle came with a huge relief for the champions as they continue their journey onward.