Reining Nigerian league champions Enyimba of Aba lost their opening Group game of 2019/2020 CAF Confederations Cup to Hassania Agadir of Morroco on Sunday.

The Morrocans who are yet to win any of their four game games in the domestic league scored twice in the first half to record a 2 – 0 victory over the 2017 semi finalists.

Karim El Berkaoui scored the first goal in the 14th, thanks to some calamitous communication breakdown at the back. Keeper Theophilus Afelakhai came off his line in a bid to pick out an El Berkaoui chip searching for Abdelkarim Baadi’s run inside the box.

However, with defender Igho James also running his keeper’s direction in a bid to cut out the cross, the two could not communicate who would pick up the attempted pass with the ball slipping through the keeper’s fingers and into the net.

Malick Cisse added the second five minutes through Cisse’s wonder strike from inside the area after some good team play by the home side saw Baadi tee up the Senegalese with a pretty little backheel.

The Nigerian champions’ only chance of the half came at the stroke of halftime through an Igho freekick that went just over the bar.

They upped the tempo in the second half but couldn’t conjure any threat in the final third. With 20 minutes left they had a half chance when Victor Mbaoma tried an overhead kick from a poorly defended corner but it went over.