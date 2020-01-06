<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba have sacked their technical adviser Usman Abd’allah following Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Plateau United in a Nigeria Professional Football League matchday-12 encounter in Jos.

The club announced on Monday that Abd’allah’s assistant, Fatai Osho will take charge of the team on interim basis pending the appointment of a new technical adviser.

“Enyimba Football Club can announce today that coach Usman Abd’allah has been relieved of his duties as technical adviser with immediate effect,”reads the statement on the club’s official Twitter handle.

“After a string of disappointing results, the club believes it must set a new course now and regain its competitive edge, domestically and on the continent.

“In the interim, coach Fatai Osho will take over head coach duties. All other announcements on this subject will be made later.

“The club wishes coach Usman Abd’allah the best for the future and thank him for his service.”

Chairman of the club, Felix Anyansi Agwu stated that the decision was taken to improve the performance of the club.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, nor in haste,” Anyansi declared.

“Results and performances since the start of this season have been unimpressive and the club must take action to forestall further setbacks.

“We are speaking to the players too and they must do better otherwise there will be consequences. As Enyimba we are committed to earning positive results and we can’t accept nothing else.”