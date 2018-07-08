Enyimba have relocated to Omagwa, a suburb of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for concentration camping ahead of the visit of Williamsville AC of Cote d’Ivoire in a third match of the CAF Confederation Cup Group C.

Williamsville are top on Group C with four points, followed by Cara Brazzaville of Congo with three points, same as Enyimba, but with superior goal difference.

The match has been slated for Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

Enyimba are third on the standings with three points following a win over Djoliba of Mali and a 2-0 away loss to Cara Brazzaville.

“We’ve moved to Omagwa, Rivers State, for camping”, an official told Scorenigeria.com.ng

“That’s where we are at the moment to ensure full concentration and preparation for our next match against Williamville AC of Cote d’ Ivoire.

“The match will be played on Wednesday July 18”.

Enyimba are the only Nigerian club still remaining on the continent this term.

The CAF Confederation Cup remains the only continental inter-club silverware still missing in the People’s Elephant trophy cabinet, having won the prestigious CAF Champions League back-to-back in 2003 and 2004.

They also won the CAF Super Cup on the two occasions.