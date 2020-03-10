<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba will receive $350,000 after crashing out in the quarter-final stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Guinean side Horoya defeated the Nigerians 3-1 on aggregate – winning 2-0 in Conakry on Sunday – a 1-1 stalemate in Aba a week earlier.

CAF had released a new prize schedule for competitions run by the federation in November 2016, which was expected to run from 2017 to 2020.

In the new schedule, winners of the Africa Cup of Nations would receive $4m, while those of the Champions League would go home with $2.5m. In the Confederation Cup, where Enyimba featured, winners of the competition would receive $1.25m.





Runners-up in the Confederation Cup would cart home $625,000, while semi-finalists would win prize money of $450,000.

Quarter-finalists – the stage where Enyimba crashed out – would also go home with $350,000 each, while third and fourth placed teams in the group stage would receive $275,000 each.

Enugu Rangers, Nigeria’s other representatives in the Confederations Cup, who crashed out in the group stage, would go home with $275,000 after placing third in Group A behind Pyramids and Al Masry.