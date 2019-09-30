<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s surviving clubs in this year’s Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) competitions, Enyimba International of Aba and Enugu Rangers International, face herculean tasks today as they fight for tickets to money-spinning group stages of the Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively.

Enyimba are in faraway Sudan to keep a date with Al Hilal in the second leg of their last qualifying fixture for the group stage of the Champions League.

The People’s Elephant were held to a goalless draw by the Sudanese side in Aba in their first leg encounter, a fortnight ago and, therefore, walk tight rope against their hosts, who need just a goal victory to book a place in the money-spinning group stage.

Back home, in Enugu, Rangers need to upturn the 2-1 loss they suffered in Gabon a fortnight when they host AS Pelican today inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, also known as the ‘Cathedral’, in order to progress to the lucrative stage of the Confederation Cup competition.

Speaking in a chat with newsmen, Enyimba coach, Abdallah said his team is ready tactically for today’s challenge against Al Hilal in Sudan.

“I think we have achieved a lot from the friendlies we played. We have made some corrections and tried to perfect what we want to do. Tactically, I’m satisfied with the aspect of scoring goals and that’s what we have been wanting to see.

“On the whole, we are ready; we are going there and we are sure to qualify. I don’t think it’s impossible, it’s possible,” he assured.