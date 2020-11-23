Players and officials of Enyimba International on Sunday underwent Covid-19 tests as the People’s Elephant prepared for trip to Burkina Faso for their CAF Champions League Preliminary Round first leg match against Rahimo, just as Godwin Nosike has joined the coaching crew of the two time African Champions.

After claiming the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Preseason Tournament title Saturday evening following a 1-0 win against rivals, Abia Warriors, in a thrilling final, Enyimba dusted themselves for the continental push and were back at the stadium early Sunday morning for the Coronavirus tests.

The test is a prerequisite before any trip outside the country as mandated by CAF and FIFA. Two officials of the National Center for Desease Control, NCDC, a male and a female, arrived the Enyimba Stadium at about past eight o’clock in the morning of Sunday to conduct the tests.

An NFF staff who would accompany the team as ‘accompanying secretary’, (names withheld), also went through the test.

Completesports.co can also report that Godwin Nosike has joined the coaching crew of the People’s Elephant and would be in the dug out during their 2020/2021 CAF Champions League games.

Nosike, a winger during his playing days at Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Enyimba and Rangers, later turned defender as right-back. His coaching career has spanned through Nnewi United, Warri Wolves and Rangers.





Checks reveal that Nosike’s arrival at the 8th time Nigeria champions followed directives that only coaches with CAF A License would stand in the dug out in all CAF competitions.

Although Fatai Osho is the substantive technical adviser of Enyimba who has been with the club for close to four seasons, the hierarchy of Enyimba decided to bring in Nosike in response to CAF’s demand but with Osho still in charge of the training of the team.

Nosike was on hand to watch Enyimba pip Abia Warriors with Austin Oladapo’s well taken penalty, having arrived Aba the previous day.

“Nosike will be with us for the continental games in response to CAF’s order on qualification of coaches in their competitions,” an official told Completesports.com.

“He would just play that role, standing in the dugout. But (Fatai) Osho remains our coach,” the official explained.

Enyimba will travel to Burkina Faso on Friday, but would face Akwa United Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Wednesday. Officials indicate that the friendly is aimed at enabling the team ‘have a feel’ of the natural grass since they would confront Rahimo next Sunday in Ougadougou on a natural grass pitch.