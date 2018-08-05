Enyimba players are keen to return to their home ground in Aba which is billed for official reopening at the end of August.

The Enyimba International Stadium which has been undergoing reconstruction for the past three years will be opened on Tuesday, August 28 by Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The Peoples Elephant have been forced to play league and continental games outside their traditional home ground since the work started.

“I have seen pictures of our stadium and can’t wait to play there again,” Enyimba winger Joseph Osadiaye said.

“It is a stadium befitting of Enyimba status as the most successful club in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa.

“It will be nice to play in front of our fans again after all these years.”

Osadiaye’s view was corroborated by winger, Wasiu Alalade who is one of the new boys in the team and is yet to play on the popular ground.

“The Aba stadium is one of the most popular league venues in the country and it will be great to have the chance to play there soon,” he stated.

“I must confess everyone is looking forward to playing there again and it is going to be a massive experience for us.”