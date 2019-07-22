<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

NPFL Champions, Enyimba International, Kano Pillars, Enugu Rangers, and Niger Tornadoes get CAF opponents for the 2019-20 Champions League and Confederation Cup campaign.

The drawn for preliminary fixtures was conducted during the meeting of the CAF Interclubs Committee on 21 July 2019 at the football body Headquarters in Cairo which will begin on August 10 ahead of the group stages.

Eyinmba will begin their chase of a possible third CAF Champions League title against Rahimo of Burkina Faso in the first leg of the First Round of the competition at Aba Stadium before the return leg, while Kano Pillars will lock horns with Asante Kotoko.

The People’s Elephant will be hoping for a fine outing as they return to the Champions League after a four-year absence but the winner of the clash with Rahimo will face either Sudanese side Al Hillal or Rayon Sports from Rwanda in the second round for a place in the group stage.

Sai Masu Gida are eager to go beyond the first round for their second time if they overcome Ghana Premier League Champions they lock horn with the winner between Etoile Sportive du Sahel of Tunisia or Guinean side Hafia FC in the second round.

The Confederation Cup sides Enugu Rangers have a by draw to face the winner between AS Pelican (Gabon) and AS Maniema Union (Democratic Republic of Congo).

Niger Tornadoes will face Santoba Conakry of Guinea in the first-round matches are scheduled to be played in August, while the second-round games will take place in September.