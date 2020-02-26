<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba paid tribute to the late former Kano Pillars head Coach Kabiru Baleria.

Baleria passed on Tuesday and has since been buried in Kano. The club chairman, Surajo Shuaibu, declared a three-day mourning after a contingent from the club paid a condolence visit to the grieving family.

News of the Veteran Coach’s death broke on Tuesday and since then NPFL teams and football administrators have rallied to show support.

In it’s message, Enyimba described the former National U17 and U20 assistant Coach as one who ‘contributed to the development of Nigerian football’.

Enyimba Football club commiserates with Kano Pillars FC on the passing of coach Kabiru Baleria.

We received with regret, news of the demise of the veteran coach and administrator, who in his lifetime contributed in no small measure, to the development of numerous football talents in Nigeria.





Our hearts and thoughts are with the players, staff, and management of Kano Pillars: as well as people of Kano state, and all who have been impacted by his immense knowledge of the game.

We extend our sympathy to the family he has left behind and pray that they find God’s enduring peace and comfort at this most difficult time.

Baleria was appointed coach of Kano Pillars in interim capacity two years ago.