Enyimba will open their refurbished home stadium in Aba on August 29 with a decisive CAF Confederation Cup final Group C match against CARA Brazzaville of Congo.

‘The People’s Elephant’ returned to Aba on Thursday and had a feel of the astro-turf pitch on Friday morning with stand-in coach Usman Abdalla leading the training.

An official confirmed they have ended their three-season exile in Calabar.

“Yes, we have returned to Aba, our original home ground,” he said gleefully.

“With uncertainty surrounding the actual date for the resumption of the NPFL, I think our first match at the stadium will be on August 29, when we host CARA Brazzaville of Congo in our last Confederation Cup group match”, the official added.