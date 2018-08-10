The new Enyimba Stadium in Aba

Enyimba will open their refurbished home stadium in Aba on August 29 with a decisive CAF Confederation Cup final Group C match against CARA Brazzaville of Congo.

‘The People’s Elephant’ returned to Aba on Thursday and had a feel of the astro-turf pitch on Friday morning with stand-in coach Usman Abdalla leading the training.

An official confirmed they have ended their three-season exile in Calabar.

“Yes, we have returned to Aba, our original home ground,” he said gleefully.

“With uncertainty surrounding the actual date for the resumption of the NPFL, I think our first match at the stadium will be on August 29, when we host CARA Brazzaville of Congo in our last Confederation Cup group match”, the official added.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR