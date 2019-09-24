<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Caf Champions League campaigners Enyimba lost 1-0 to their city rivals Abia Warriors in a friendly match played on Monday in Umuahia.

Guy Keumain’s solitary goal from the penalty spot was the difference between the two Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) sides in the friendly match

The People’s Elephant are preparing for their crucial second leg, first-round Champions League away tie to Al Hilal in Omdurman this weekend

This is the second friendly in four days for Usman Abd’Allah’s men who had held another NPFL side Heartland to a 2-2 draw at the Okigwe Stadium last Friday.

With the failure of the 2019/20 NPFL season to commence as earlier scheduled, Enyimba have been forced to make alternative arrangements for themselves to get in shape for the assignment ahead of them on the continent.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The People’s Elephant were goal-shy in their first-leg, first-round Champions League tie at home to the Sudanese side Al Hilal despite their numerical advantage.

If they can overcome Al Hilal, Enyimba who recorded a goalless draw at home will secure a berth in the group phase of the continent’s premium club competition.

Meanwhile, the quartet of Theophilus Afelokhai, Reuben Bala, Dare Olatunji and Stephen Manyo who were with the Nigeria squad for the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying match away to Togo at the weekend are expected to rejoin Enyimba later on Tuesday as the team intensifies the preparation for the tie.