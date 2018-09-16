Enyimba today posted a 0-0 draw at Rayon Sports of Rwanda in a CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg in Kigali.

The return leg will be played next weekend in Aba.

In the other quarterfinal, Raja Casablanca beat home team CARA Brazzaville in Congo 2-1.

The overall winners of both games will come face-to-face in the semi-finals of Africa’s second-tier club competition.

In Rwanda, goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai, who continues to bench Super Eagles star Ikechukwu Ezenwa, was outstanding for ‘The People’s Elephant’.

He pulled off a big save after 20 minutes and was also as his best in the 73rd and 75th minutes to deny Rayon Sports a goal as the home team bossed the possession in the first half.

Enyimba also had their chances to get on the scoreboard but both striker Mustapha Ibrahim and winger Wasiu Alalade threw away good chances.