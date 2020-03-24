<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai has called on Nigerian league players to simply be careful and prayerful amidst the spate of deaths recorded in the league and the latest kidnap case involving teammate Dayo Ojo.

Afelokhai speaking in a chat with newsmen, he condemned the sad happenings and stressed the need for players to be careful and prayerful and professional in their conduct during the league break occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.





“This is very bad and imagine it’s not up to 2 months that three Nigerian league players died which is very bad. We just need to be very careful in whatever we do and also very prayerful that’s the truth.

“They gave us this break for us to be careful, for us not to contact this disease and we don’t need to go anyhow place, know the kind of people you be with, know the kind of place you go. Be professional, you just need to be careful with so many things.”