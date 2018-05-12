Enyimba will today depart for Brazzaville for Wednesday’s Group C clash against Congolese side CARA.

The two-time African champions will look to follow up an impressive opening victory against Djoliba of Mali with another win, and so consolidate top spot in the group.

Chairman Felix Anyansi Agwu revealed that the somewhat early departure is due to the timing of the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 2pm on May 16.

“Going and spending one extra day will actually be more expensive for us,” he acknowledged.

“But we have to, so as to allow for adequate rest and preparation before the day of the game. We are leaving no stone unturned.”

Anyansi also made clear the objective is a win, and called on the team to once again give a proper account of themselves on the continent.

CARA Brazzaville will, for their part, be seeking their first points of the group stage after they lost their opener to Ivoirian side AC Williamsville on Matchday 1.