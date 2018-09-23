Enyimba will face Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup after the North Africans edged out Congo’s CARA Brazzaville 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-final on Sunday.

Mouhssine lajour scored the winning goal in the fourth minute of the second leg tie in Casablanca as the hosts consolidated on a 2-1 first leg win to advance into the last four.

Earlier, Enyimba trounced Rwanda’s Rayon Sports 5-1 in Aba to book a place in the semi-final.

Stanley Dimgba, Ikouwen Udoh, Sunday Adetunji, Joseph Osadiaye and Isiaka Oladuntoye got the goals for the Peoples Elephant.

The first leg will take place at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba on October 2nd, while the return fixture is fixed for October 23rd in Casablanca.