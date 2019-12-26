Reining Nigerian league champions Enyimba of Aba lost their opening Group game of 2019-2020 CAF Confederations Cup to Hassania Agadir of Morroco on Sunday.

Enyimba will be without six of their key players for Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup away clash against Algeria’s Paradou AC.

Goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai, Ifeanyi Anaemena, Nelson Ogbonnaya, Reuben Bala, Thomas Zenke and Dare Olatunji have all been ruled out of the game due to injuries.

Second choice goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode is also nursing an injury, while captain of the team, Andrew Abalogu is also doubtful for the game.

Enyimba are placed second in Group D with three points after recording one win and a defeat from their opening two games.

Paradou A C with a solitary point from two games are placed third in the group.

Moroccan side Hassania Agadir who top the group with six points will face San Pedro of Cote d’Ivoire in the other group’s game also on Sunday.

Enyimba are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the competition.

