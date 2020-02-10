<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Defending champions Enyimba of Aba secured hard-fought 2-1 win over Abia Warriors in matchday 19 of the Nigeria professional football league on Sunday.

Enyimba have now won three consecutive games for the first time this season after beating San Pedro and MFM previously.

In-form midfielder Austin Oladapo gave People’s Elephant the lead in this Abia Derby in first half stoppage time with a brilliant free kick.





Abia warriors came back strongly in the second half and got their reward two minutes before hour mark as new signing Okon Otop slammed home the equaliser from Lukman Bello assist.

With time gradually whining down another player in a rich vein of form Stanley Dimgba scored the decider in the 76th minute to hand Fatai Osho another league win in charge of Enyimba.