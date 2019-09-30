<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba have been dumped out of CAF Champions League by Sudan’s Al–Hilal after a 1-0 victory in Omdurman on Sunday.

Al Hilal won the contest 1-0 on aggregate after both teams battled to an 0-0 draw in the first leg in Aba.

The eight-time Nigeria champions adopted a defensive strategy going into the game and probably hoped for goal from break-away moves or possible anticipating another goalless outing that would have taken the game into penalty shootout.

The hosts scored the winning goal in the second half after either team failed to register a goal before the break but Enyimba will now drop down to the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs following the loss, while Al Hilal advance to the group stage.

Enugu Rangers are another Nigerian team in the Confederation Cup as the Flying Antelopes defeated AS Pelican of Gabon 4-3 on aggregate to seal their passage into the playoffs.