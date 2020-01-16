<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba’s poor form in the NPFL this season continued as the club suffered a 2-0 defeat to Heartland FC in an Oriental Derby on Wednesday.

First-half goals from Abubakar Sadiq (30′) and Obioma Chukwuemeka (45+1′) sealed the victory for Heartland and condemned the hosts to their fourth defeat of the season.

The League champions are just a defeat away from totaling the number of losses (5) in 22 regular season league matches played last term.

Caretaker Manager Fatai Osho was left to rue a penalty miss in the opening minutes of the game before the visitors struck.

Osho’s side could not follow up on the impressive 4-1 home victory in the CAF Confederation Cup against Paradou AC last weekend.

FT | We suffer a lose in this oriental derby Enyimba 0-2 Heartland

| 0-2 | #ENYHEA #NPFL20 pic.twitter.com/zbUgkLiTav — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) January 15, 2020

He has been in temporary charge of the club since Technical Adviser Usman Abd’Allah was relieved of the job.

The team suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat to Plateau United in Jos, and it was the final straw, prompting the change of Management.

Enyimba have only managed a win in their last six league games and currently sit three points above the relegation zone.

It is one of the worst starts to the season for the 8-time champions in the NPFL era and any talk of a potential title defence is fast becoming a distant dream.