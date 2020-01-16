Enyimba’s poor form in the NPFL this season continued as the club suffered a 2-0 defeat to Heartland FC in an Oriental Derby on Wednesday.

First-half goals from Abubakar Sadiq (30′) and Obioma Chukwuemeka (45+1′) sealed the victory for Heartland and condemned the hosts to their fourth defeat of the season.

The League champions are just a defeat away from totaling the number of losses (5) in 22 regular season league matches played last term.

Caretaker Manager Fatai Osho was left to rue a penalty miss in the opening minutes of the game before the visitors struck.

Osho’s side could not follow up on the impressive 4-1 home victory in the CAF Confederation Cup against Paradou AC last weekend.

He has been in temporary charge of the club since Technical Adviser Usman Abd’Allah was relieved of the job.

The team suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat to Plateau United in Jos, and it was the final straw, prompting the change of Management.

Enyimba have only managed a win in their last six league games and currently sit three points above the relegation zone.

It is one of the worst starts to the season for the 8-time champions in the NPFL era and any talk of a potential title defence is fast becoming a distant dream.

