Enyimba players and officials will leave for Bamako, Mali on Friday ahead of their weekend’s Caf Confederation Cup tie with Djoliba AC.

The People’s Elephant must avoid a defeat in Bamako if they are to nurture any ambition of qualifying for the next round of the second-tier club competition.

The chairman of the club, Felix Anyansi Agwu, hinted that the club is confident of overcoming their hosts in Bamako and that the players and the coaches have perfected a good plan that will help unsettle Djoliba in front of their fans.

“We shall be leaving for Mali on Friday but the players, coaches and other accompanying officials will travel to Lagos on Thursday where they are going to pass the night before embarking on the trip on Friday,” Anyansi said.

“We have prepared a team that is confident of recording a good result and we have given them the needed support to ensure that they achieve their target. It is a game that is very key to our further participation in the competition.

“The players know their responsibilities and the coaches and other officials too know what they must do. We have played in Bamako before and our last visit to there was a sweet experience even though it was not enough to take us to the next round.

“They have been involved in a series of practice sessions and are now mentally and physically ready for the game. We were able to get them some friendly matches too which we have used to see how ready they are for the tie in Bamako.”

Enyimba are third in the Group C with six points from four matches and their last visit to Bamako was in 2014 in a Caf Champions League first round fixture against AS Real Bamako which they won 1-0.