Enyimba defender Ifeanyi Anaemena has been called up as replacement for Bryan Idowu in Nigeria’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Idowu, who plays for Russian club, Locomotiv Moscow pulled out of both games due to passport issues.

“Udate: Bryan Idowu is out of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers owing to passport issues…Ifeanyi Anaemena of @EnyimbaFC is his replacement..,” reads a Tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles.

It is the first time Anaemena, a centre-back, has been called up to the senior Super Eagles squad.

The tough tackling defender earned his first cap with the Super Eagles B in a 2020 CHAN qualifier against the Hawks of Togo last month.

The Super Eagles will host the Squirrels of Benin at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday and then travel to Maseru for the clash against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Sunday.