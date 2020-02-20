<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba thrashed Kwara United 2-0 in a rescheduled Match Day 13 game at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba on Wednesday.

The league champions went into the game at the back of their 4-1 win over their neighbors Abia Warriors in Okigwe on Monday.

Enyimba head coach Fatai Osho made just one change to his starting lineup that day; replacing Dare Olatunji with a more offensive midfielder Dayo Ojo, while Kwara United coach Abdullahi Biffo made wholesale changes to his side after failing to beat Rivers United at home on Sunday.

Kwara United settled quickly into the game and almost took the lead in the fifth minute after Christopher Nwaeze’s long-range strike beat Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai but came off the woodwork.

Enyimba launched the attack of their own and were rewarded almost immediately after Cyril Olisema set up Stanley Dimgba who hit a one-time beyond Kwara United goalkeeper Iwu, for his sixth league goal of the season.





Enyimba had the final chance of the half through Dimgba but Iwu denied him at his near post to bring the competitive half to an end.

Chances were few and far between in the second half although the visitors continued to dominate only in the midfield areas. When they managed to create a chance just before the hour mark, former Enyimba star Kamal Sikiru fired his effort wide.

Enyimba doubled their lead and killed any hope of Kwara united picking a point, when Victor Mbaoma latches onto Farouk Mohammed’s ball over the top, lobs the ball over a defender before hammering home a half-volley with just five minutes left on the clock.

Mbaoma has now scored 13 goals for the People’s Elephants in all competitions, with 9 goals in the league and four others CAF Confederations cup.

Enyimba are now up to the fifth position on the log and will hope to extend their winning streak when they visit Nasarawa United in Lafia on Sunday before turning attention to the CAF Confederation.