Enyimba have been eliminated from this year’s CAF Champions League following a 1-0 loss to Hilal of Sudan in the second leg of their first round encounter in Omdurman on Sunday.

Both teams had played a goalless draw at the Aba Township stadium in the first leg.

The hosts scored the winning goal in the second half which was enough to send them to the next round of the competition.