Enyimba defender Stanley Okorom believes the team’s fate of securing qualification to the next round of the CAF champions league is still in their hands despite the set back of playing goalless at home against Al-Hilal.

Enyimba have been eliminated from this year’s CAF Champions League following a 1-0 loss to Hilal of Sudan in the second leg of their first round encounter in Omdurman on Sunday.

Both teams had played a goalless draw at the Aba Township stadium in the first leg.

The hosts scored the winning goal in the second half which was enough to send them to the next round of the competition.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories