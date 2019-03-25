<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Enyimba Football Club survived a late scare from spirited Sunshine Stars to claim maximum points with a narrow 2-1 win in one of the matchday twelve fixture of Nigeria Professional Football League match at the Enyimba Stadium on Sunday evening.

The visitors put a lot of men forward in search of a late equalizer after Israel Abia’s header fifteen minutes from time hard reduced the deficit, but the People’s Elephant on to the advantage provided them by Ifeanyi Anaemena and Dare.

Technical adviser of Enyimba, Usman Abd’Allah, said after the game that his team should have done better in the closing stages of the game to avoid Sunshine,’s pressure.

“I am happy with the performance of the boys, only that in the last few minutes, maybe the last ten minutes, they just snapped off. I don’t know why all of a sudden a lot of confusion among the defenders.

“And that goal that was conceded, I’m not happy with that goal. It was very uncalled for and I’m very disappointed with that. The attitude of that goal you can see is just a cheap give away. It’s nothing. I will address that in the next training session.”

Abd’Allah was, however, full of praises for Dare Olatunji who, despite joining the squad from national team assignment, as he scored his first competitive goal for Enyimba.

“I purposely asked for him because I still have somebody that can come in to play that position, but I asked for him because I needed him over there. I know I have confidence in him and I’m not surprised with his performance.

“These boys that are in this national team, we have to keep calling them so that they get acquainted with this Enyimba team also. It’s a national team but we also have to get these players to get attached to our club so that anytime they come in they fit into the team very well.”

Enyimba will travel to Lagos for their next league game against Group A leaders, MFM at soccer temple in Agege.

Enyimba won the first meeting between both sides at Aba Township Stadium earlier this season.