Former Enyimba chief coach Kadiri Ikhana has revealed the causes of NPFL Clubs dismal display on the continent of Africa in a chat with newsmen.

Ikhana stressed that the lack of preparation and too much reshuffling of teams going into the continent as the major plague to the Nigerian sides playing in Africa.

”They lack continuity especially with players”, says Ikhana.

“Once a team qualifies for the champions league, you will see them recruiting new players in the team’.





“This slows down the team because it will take time for the new players to blend together and again our preparation is another obstacle to progress in the continent’, The former coach stated.

“I could remember when Enyimba won it back to back, I don’t think we have such a team right now and if you check the players back then, they were together for up to two to three seasons together, that makes them solid, these are the two major problems,” Ikhana ended.