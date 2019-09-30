<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba coach Usman Abdallah has hailed his players despite the Peoples Elephants CAF champions league 1-0 aggregate defeat which lead to the team’s elimination in the hands of Sudanese side Al-hilal.

Abdallah speaking in a chat with www.brila.net after the game said his side were unfortunate to have conceded a stupid goal despite putting up a spirited effort in the game.

He added that lessons have been learned moving forward and that they will make good use of such lessons learnt in subsequent matches. Enyimba will now compete in the CAF Confederation cup.

“I will commend the boys because they were very courageous at least we came out with our heads up. We lost by a stupid mistake of a goal and I don’t We want to talk about the officiating. That is football, I will take a lesson from that and I will learn a lot from the mistakes. I see a lot of things that we did right and things that we didn’t do right.”