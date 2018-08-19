Enyimba head coach, Usman Abdallah, insists his side will go all out for a win in today’s (Sunday) CAF Confederation Cup crucial Group C clash against Mali’s Djoliba AC at the Modibo Keita, Bamako.

Currently, in third position with six points behind Williamsville AC (seven points) and CARA Brazzaville (six points), Enyimba must grind the result against bottom-placed Djoliba, who have four points.

And Abdallah, who have been put in charge of the Peoples Elephant after erstwhile handler of the team, Paul Aigbogun left the club to concentrate on his job with the Nigeria’s U-20 side is determined to his charges beat the Malians.

“It’s a must win situation for us as we don’t want to leave the competition in the group stage,” Abdallah told Completesportsnigeria. com.

“It’s an important game for them too which means they will come out to win which will make things a bit tough for us.”

The Peoples Elephant have lost their two away games in the group (against CARA Brazzaville and Williamsville Athletic Club) and the importance of this game indicates they cannot afford another slip up.

The gaffer reckoned that the results of the two games will not play out in the minds of the players against Djoliba.

“We learnt a lot from those two games and there is no way we will allow it have a psychological effect on us,” he added.

“The condition now is also different because it is a make or mar situation for us.”