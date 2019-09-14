<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two times Champions League winners Enyimba FC, will play host to Sudanese side Al Hilal in a second round qualifying tie on Sunday.

Enyimba trounced Rahimo FC 5-1 on aggregate over two legs in the first round, overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit.

Ahead of the clash, Technical Adviser of the NPFL champions, Usman Abd’allah, says he is expecting a tough test and has charged his boys to avoid any form of complacency.

The 2003 and 2004 winners are aiming to also become the first Nigerian team to win the championship three times, and end the drought.

Tickets prize has been put at 500 naira for the popular side and 1000 naira for the VIP at the Enyimba International Stadium, for the game.

The game kicks off at 5pm local time.