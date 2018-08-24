Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, Chairman, Enyimba FC of Aba, says the facilities needed at the Enyimba Stadium to ensure the club hosted Tara Brazzaville of Congo match have been installed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Enyimba Stadium has been undergoing reconstruction to give it world-class touch since 2016.

Anyansi-Agwu made the assertion on Friday in Aba while speaking with newsmen during the visit of Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspection team to the stadium.

He said that it was very easy for anybody who visited the rehabilitated stadium with the new artificial turf and other improvements to be impressed by the work done on the facility.

He therefore, expressed the hope that the team would give approval for the use of the stadium for Enyimba’s match against Tara Brazzaville of Congo on Wednesday.

Anyansi-Agwu said that Abia needed CAF’s encouragement having witnessed the level of development Enyimba Stadium had undergone.

He added that he hoped that CAF would in a few days give its nod for the match in Aba.

The chairman, while debunking the information making the rounds on the social media that the date of the match had been changed, described it as misleading; saying that the date was still Aug. 29.

On the official opening of the stadium, the chairman said it was the Abia Government that was the custodian of the project and would determine the date for the official opening.

He thanked Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for his magnanimity and commitment which made the Enyimba Stadium rehabilitation a reality, adding that the team would now be playing their matches at home.

NAN reports that the stadium which now has an artificial turf has undergone massive rehabilitation with improved conveniences, dressing rooms and stands.