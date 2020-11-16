



Enyimba FC head Coach, Fatai Osho is optimistic that the club will do well on the coming season.

Enyimba will compete in the NPFL and CAF Champions League, with many fans expecting the team to do well.

Speaking about the team’s preparation for the 2020-2021 season, Osho said the club has done well with recruitment.

“In terms of recruitment, quality players are coming in, the environment is so conducive, they are serial winner. Every discussion is all about how you are going to win and they want to give support all the time to actualize the dream,” the Coach stated.





Osho said the target of the club is to deliver a silverware as usual.

“Our target is so high in the NPFL likewise on the continent, we have been integrating new faces into our tactical developments and they are responding very well.

“Few tune up games played so far has shown we have the potential of going far, guys are taking in what we preach and teach. The players know the gravity of the task ahead and they are eager to bring pride to the country.”